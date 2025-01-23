MENU
23
rd
Jan 2025
WELCOME TO THE PARAGRAPH FAMILY, CHRIS!
We’re thrilled to welcome Chris Rose as the new Vice President of Sales - USA & Canada at Paragraph Publishing!..
17
th
Dec 2024
PARAGRAPH PUBLISHING ANNOUNCES 2024 CHARITABLE DONATIONS
Paragraph Publishing is pleased to reveal the list of charitable donations given throughout the year of 2024, with the sole..
13
th
Sep 2024
WHISKY MAGAZINE SPECIAL SELECTION UNVEILS SINGLE CASK GLENGOYNE 16 YEARS OLD
To continue the celebrations of its 25th anniversary, Whisky Magazine has revealed a new bottling in its Special Selection. The..
09
th
Jul 2024
WHISKY MAGAZINE PRESENTS AWARD AT ANNUAL CEREMONY
Image: Damian Riley-Smith of Whisky Magazine with Natasha Hamilton, Iain Forteath, and William Sitwell
The Boisdale Life Editors Lunch returned in..
02
nd
May 2024
PARAGRAPH PUBLISHES WORSHIPFUL COMPANY OF DISTILLERS BOOK – A SHORT HISTORY
Paragraph has published an updated edition of the Worshipful Company of Distillers book – A Short History. No longer as..
08
th
Mar 2024
ICONS OF WHISKY CHINA 2024
Icons of Whisky China 2024, Whisky Magazine’s 25th anniversary gala celebration, was a stunning evening of glamour, glitter and stars..
23
rd
Feb 2024
GIN AWARDS 2024 WINNERS ANNOUNCED!
Icons of Gin and World Gin Awards 2024, plus new Gin Hall of Fame inductees, announced at gala dinner in..
09
th
Feb 2024
WHISKY MAGAZINE AWARDS AMERICA WINNERS ANNOUNCED!
The Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards returned to Louisville for their regional America legs, along with the Whisky..
19
th
Jan 2024
THE WORLD VODKA AWARDS HAS ANNOUNCED THE COUNTRY WINNERS AND MEDALLISTS IN ITS 2024 COMPETITION.
The competition, which judges the very best products in the world of vodka, received entries from more than 20 countries..
18
th
Jan 2024
WORLD GIN AWARDS 2024 COUNTRY WINNERS REVEALED!
The World Gin Awards has announced the medallists and country winners in its 2024 competition.
This year’s competition, which judges the..
